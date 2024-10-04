Stephen Fry announced as patron of new LGBTQ+ theatre group

Stephen Fry has become the patron of a new LGBTQ+ theatre group, Queer Theatre, founded by director Andrew Keates.

At a launch event for the group held at the Two Brewers in Clapham, London, Fry, via video, said he was “so happy to support” the organisation, which aims to tell authentic LGBTQ+ stories and nurture queer theatre makers.

He added: “[Queer theatre is] such a marvellous idea… it is going to support whole generations of queer people and indeed our allies and friends… I think it’s a great thing and I am sure from this little acorn a great and mighty oak will grow.”

Fry, who last year fronted the Channel 4 documentary Willem & Frieda: Defying the Nazis, joins playwright Martin Sherman (Bent, Mrs Henderson Presents) and actor Annette Badland (Ted Lasso, Doctor Who), who are also patrons of Queer Theatre.

“Working with queer people and creating theatre that tells our truth” – Andrew Keates, founder of Queer Theatre

In a speech, Keates said that he founded the organisation following his own personal difficulties with drugs, alcohol, sex and trauma.

“A year ago, I woke up pumped full of drugs, covered in burns, cuts and bruises, and on the brink of a heart attack after being sexually assaulted,” he said.

He added: “In that moment, driven by desperation and humility, I did the bravest thing I’ve ever done – I asked others for help. Recovery came to me through the support of groups and other LGBTQ+ people getting sober and helping one another. I am now nearly a year sober and have learned what makes me happy is helping and working with queer people and creating theatre that tells our truth. I see my experiences and scars as powerful lessons I will use to lead a queer theatre company with authenticity and kindness.”

As part of its offerings, Queer Theatre has announced a number of initiatives, including weekly acting classes, networking events, seasonal showcases for LGBTQ+ talent, and a scratch night where artists can experiment with new work.

Keates also announced the return of his podcast, The Show People Podcast, which was suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic.

For more information about Queer Theatre, visit their website at queertheatre.co.uk.