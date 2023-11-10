Sheridan Smith to star in new West End musical Opening Night

Cilla and Shirley Valentine star Sheridan Smith is set to star in the brand new West End production Opening Night, beginning early next year.

The musical is based on the 1977 John Cassavetes film of the same name, and will run at London’s Gielgud Theatre.

Directed by Ivo Van Hove and with music and lyrics by Rufus Wainwright, Opening Night tells the tale of a theatre company as it prepares to stage a major new play on Broadway.

Opening Night will open in March 2024 (Image: Oliver Rosser for Feast Creative)

Drama ensues behind the scenes when the leading lady Myrtle (Sheridan Smith) is rocked by tragedy, forcing the cast to “deliver the performance of their lives.”

“If they’d asked me to read out the back of a cereal packet I’d have been there!” – Sheridan Smith

“The chance to work with the musical genius that is Rufus Wainwright and one of the world’s greatest stage directors Ivo van Hove was a once in a life time opportunity, and quite frankly if they’d asked me to read out the back of a cereal packet I’d have been there!” Sheridan said in a statement.

“But, I couldn’t be more thrilled to be cast in this fantastic original musical and to play the complex and challenging character of Myrtle”.

Olivier-winner Sheridan has previously played several other leading roles in the West End, including Elle in Legally Blonde and Fanny in Funny Girl.

The performer also recently starred as the mother of Anthony Walgate, one of the Stephen Port murders victims, in BBC drama Four Lives.

Opening Night will run from 6 March to 27 July, 2024 at the Gielgud Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue. Tickets are available now from the Opening Night website.