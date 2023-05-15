Matthew Camp: 7 steamy pics of Attitude’s bold cover star

Unashamedly sex-positive Matthew Camp is the bold cover star of the May/June issue of Attitude – out now.

His sublime photoshoot is a must-see so we’re sharing some of the best images from our exclusive shoot with you below.

Matthew wears a thong by Charlie by Matthew Zink. (Image: Taylor Miller) Matthew wears a thong by Charlie by Matthew Zink. (Image: Taylor Miller) Matthew wears a cowboy hat, stylist’s own and underwear by Charlie by Matthew Zink. (Image: Taylor Miller) Matthew wears a cowboy hat, stylist’s own and underwear by Charlie by Matthew Zink. (Image: Taylor Miller) Matthew wears Ruf X Tom of Finland® Toby Singlet by Rufskin. (Image: Taylor Miller) Matthew wears full outfit, stylist’s own. (Image: Taylor Miller)

Speaking to Attitude for his cover story, Matthew addressed the stereotypes that are still connected to OnlyFans.

He also noted that porn can be seen as a form of artistic expression.

“It’s very important to break the mould on what is perceived as sexual performance,” he then said.

Additionally, with his OnlyFans work, he hopes to prompt discussions in which healthy discussions of sex can take place.

He wears full outfit, stylist’s own. (Image: Taylor Miller)

“I think it’s good that those minute details, the awkward moments, the conversations around STDs,” he then explained.

He also added: “I think having those raw moments in there are for one, quite sexy, and two, actually shows what real sex is.”

Despite his impressive ambition, he still has had to confront judgement for his life. However, he’s not deterred by such assumptions and misconceptions.

“I don’t think it matters at the end of the day what people’s initial impressions of me are,”he also said.

“If people walk away from any experience they’ve had with me with a positive and uplifting feeling, that’s the goal.”

Furthermore, the star continues to talk the talk of sex-positivity with TV show Hot Haus, on which he is a judge.

It sees seven contestants battle challenges to win the title of ‘Next Queer Sex Symbol.’ Also, with a prize of £25,000.

Check out the full interview in the latest issue of Attitude, which is out now.

Hot Haus is available to stream on Froot.tv.