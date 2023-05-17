9 pics of In From The Side star Alexander Lincoln’s Attitude shoot

Check out more exclusive images from Alexander Lincoln’s brooding Attitude photoshoot!

Posing for Attitude, he models a range of looks from a sheer tank top to a cosy striped knit to patterned Louis Vuitton.

Alexander Lincoln (Image: Attitude/Dean Ryan McDaid) Alexander Lincoln (Image: Attitude/Dean Ryan McDaid) Alexander Lincoln (Image: Attitude/Dean Ryan McDaid) Alexander Lincoln (Image: Attitude/Dean Ryan McDaid) Alexander Lincoln (Image: Attitude/Dean Ryan McDaid) Alexander Lincoln (Image: Attitude/Dean Ryan McDaid) Alexander Lincoln (Image: Attitude/Dean Ryan McDaid) Alexander Lincoln (Image: Attitude/Dean Ryan McDaid) Alexander Lincoln (Image: Attitude/Dean Ryan McDaid)

Alexander stars in the sports drama In From The Side, which is streaming now on Netflix.

The film follows two male rugby players of a fictional queer London club.

A relative newcomer to the team Mark (played by Alexander) hooks up with the more seasoned Warren (Alexander King). However both men are already in relationships.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Attitude, Alexander shared his experience post-coming out and the biphobia and bi-erasure that remains prevalent.

He also shared that he hasn’t attached a label to his sexuality.

“I think the bottom line I want to convey is: I’ve been with women, and I’ve been with men, and I don’t prescribe to a label because I’ve never felt that that definition has offered me any clarity.”

Furthermore, he added: “I like who I like in the moment or over the course of a relationship and that’s all it is, really.”

The 29-year-old actor also noted that he is speaking out now to ensure the next generation have a reference point. This is something he says he didn’t have in his youth.

“Had I seen people in the public eye wording things in the same way that I felt, I would have felt so much more confident with myself, and with everything,” the actor also noted. “So that’s why [speaking] is so important — it’s a conversation.”

“I think the main thing that I’ve found in my experience is the need of anyone who finds out about your sexuality to define it for them.“

He continued, going on to note how this line of questioning can be detrimental.

“‘How gay are you then? What do you prefer more?’ Which I’ve always felt [to be] a moot point. Because surely it doesn’t matter.”

“I feel that this need for clarity from anyone who comes out as bi, bi-curious, pan or anything where the lines are blurred a little more is damaging and can also exclude those in the LGBTQ+ community from feeling like they are a valued member of it.”