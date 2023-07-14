Sex Education’s Emma Mackey chooses what Barbie she’d make

Barbie-fever is well and truly here. With just a week to go until the film premieres, excitement is building!

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling were among the film’s stars to appear on the pink carpet at the London premiere on Wednesday (12 July).

Also there was Sex Education‘s Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa, who also play Barbie and Ken. Both, obviously, also co-star in Netflix’s outrageous show as Maeve and Eric.

Speaking to Amelia Dimoldenberg, Mackey was asked what Barbie she would invent if she could.

“Don’t they all exist?” Mackey initially questioned. When Dimoldenberg added that she would be ‘Overthinking Barbie’ Mackey said: “I should also do that.”

She went further to clarify: “Yeah, ‘Constantly Overwhelmed Barbie’ would be mine.”

Mackey was also asked how the students of Moordale school from Sex Education would react if Barbie walked in.

Mackey’s assessment was that she thought Barbie would be “befuddled.”

We can certainly imagine that she would be!

Barbie sees Margot Robbie star as the Mattel icon who leaves Barbieland to visit the real world to learn “the truth about the universe.”

As well as Robbie, Gosling, Mackey, and Gatwa, the film also stars Simu Liu, Issa Rae, America Ferrera, and Will Ferrell.

We recently learned that Mackey is set to return to the role of Maeve in Sex Education‘s fourth and final season in September.

At the end of season three Maeve left Otis (Asa Butterfield) Maeve went off to study in the US at the prestigious Wallace University. Here, she will be mentioned by Dan Levy‘s character, Mr. Molloy.

Barbie is released on Friday 21 July. The new season of Sex Education streams on 21 September. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Netflix now.