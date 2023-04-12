UK’s first permanent LGBTQ+ comedy club to open in London in May

The UK’s first permanent LGBTQ+ comedy club, The Queer Comedy Club, is opening in London this May.

The club’s grand launch on Thursday 11 May in Archway, North London will feature an array of hilarious LGBTQ+ comedians.

This includes BBC New Comedian of the Year 2021 nominee Dee Allum, Josh Jones, Ben Pollard, and Kathy Maniura.

The space is designed for hilarious queer comedy in a fun and welcoming environment to host established comedians and newcomers.

We have a new venue! The Queer Comedy Club has 55 seats in a cabaret style & is 5 mins walk from Tufnell Park & Archway tube stations. As the name suggests, they specialise in comedy for an LGBTQ+ audience. https://t.co/FCTXLucsSm Taking applications for the Camden Fringe now! pic.twitter.com/KrXTeSEDhU — Camden Fringe (@CamdenFringe) March 26, 2023

The Queer Comedy Club is the brainchild of three queer comedians David Ian, Jeremy Topp, and Kate Dale.

With the trio having their own experiences on the stand-up circuit, the club will support new acts and material nights every Monday and Tuesday.

This includes QCC Raw for queer comedians, and Not Totally QCC which features allies and friends too.

The Big Thursday Show every week will feature established comedians as well as the best-emerging talent. Comedians Jessica Fostekew, Stephen Bailey, Jen Ives, and James Barr are already booked to appear.

“So much of gay culture revolves around bars, clubs and drag – and we love all that – but it’s important to be able to offer something in addition,” Dave shared.

“Seeing our own lives and experiences held up for delighted, joyous, celebratory ridicule can be incredibly cathartic, bonding, and hilarious. We wanted to bring that to the LGBTQ+ community at the same time as giving new and established queer comedians a chance to perform to their own people.”

Kate outlined that performing at QCC nights played an important role in her coming out.

“Being able to make jokes about all aspects of our lives to an audience you know will understand has helped me process it all. And it’s fun!” she shared.

”I love all comedians, however queer performers have a brutal honesty, and life stories I can resonate with,” Jeremy added.

“Helping newer acts feel welcomed into the scene has been a passion of mine for years.”

Tickets to The Queer Comedy Club’s launch are available online.