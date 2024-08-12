 Skip to main content

12 August 2024 4:32 PM

UK Black Pride: 7 beautiful photos from yesterday’s event in London’s Olympic Park

It was the 19th installment of the event celebrating African, Asian, Middle Eastern, Latin American and Caribbean-heritage LGBTQs

By Jamie Tabberer

An attendee in a white vest with tongue sticking out
UK Black Pride returned yesterday to scorching temperatures (Image: Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images)

UK Black Pride made a triumphant return to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London yesterday (Sunday 11 August 2024).

It was the 19th installment of the annual celebration of African, Asian, Middle Eastern, Latin American and Caribbean-heritage LGBTQI+ people.

An attendee posing below the entrance which reads UK Black Pride
(Image: Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images)

The action kicked off at noon before the sun-soaked day wrapped at 8pm. Main stage performers yesterday included Tray Laugh, Reptile B and Traxxx.

Organisers have described the free, eight-hour event – which also comprises a DJ tent, community stage and youth stage and family area – as “the largest Black Pride in the world.”

a uk black pride attendee in a rainbow dress holding a rainbow flag
(Image: Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images)

They’ve also described the day, which started in 2005, as creating a “safe space for diverse sexualities, gender identities, cultures, gender expressions and celebrate LGBTQI+ Black and POC culture.”

The theme for this year’s event was ‘Freedom and Justice’.

A uk black pride attendee in a white vest poses for a photo with their tongue sticking out
(Image: Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images)

As per the Black Pride website, the event began life as ‘a bus-load of attendees travelling to Southend-on-Sea’, before growing to ‘10,000 people in Haggerston Park’ – a space it has since outgrown.

“A safe space”

In a previous statement, UK Black Pride co-founder Lady Phyll said: “It is with such joy that we can announce our return to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park for the third year running.

a uk black pride attendee relaxes on a throw with a fan
(Image: Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images)

“It is slowly becoming a great home for our event as we grow bigger and bigger.

“As we reflect on previous years, we are planning to make this the biggest and the boldest UK Black Pride yet.

two uk black pride attendees in white share a joke
(Image: Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images)

“We are working on the theme for this year and it is going to be a powerful one.”

Other performers yesterday included Bollyqueer, Blackcat and Kaylee Golding.

an attendee applies lip gloss
(Image: Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images)

Here’s to UK Black Pride’s 20th birthday next year!

For more information, visit the UK Black Pride website. To donate and help keep the even free, click here.
A group shot showing the crowd dancing
(Image: Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images)
