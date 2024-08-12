UK Black Pride: 7 beautiful photos from yesterday’s event in London’s Olympic Park

UK Black Pride made a triumphant return to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London yesterday (Sunday 11 August 2024).

It was the 19th installment of the annual celebration of African, Asian, Middle Eastern, Latin American and Caribbean-heritage LGBTQI+ people.

(Image: Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images)

The action kicked off at noon before the sun-soaked day wrapped at 8pm. Main stage performers yesterday included Tray Laugh, Reptile B and Traxxx.

Organisers have described the free, eight-hour event – which also comprises a DJ tent, community stage and youth stage and family area – as “the largest Black Pride in the world.”

They’ve also described the day, which started in 2005, as creating a “safe space for diverse sexualities, gender identities, cultures, gender expressions and celebrate LGBTQI+ Black and POC culture.”

The theme for this year’s event was ‘Freedom and Justice’.

As per the Black Pride website, the event began life as ‘a bus-load of attendees travelling to Southend-on-Sea’, before growing to ‘10,000 people in Haggerston Park’ – a space it has since outgrown.

“A safe space”

In a previous statement, UK Black Pride co-founder Lady Phyll said: “It is with such joy that we can announce our return to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park for the third year running.

“It is slowly becoming a great home for our event as we grow bigger and bigger.



“As we reflect on previous years, we are planning to make this the biggest and the boldest UK Black Pride yet.

“We are working on the theme for this year and it is going to be a powerful one.”

Other performers yesterday included Bollyqueer, Blackcat and Kaylee Golding.

Here’s to UK Black Pride’s 20th birthday next year!