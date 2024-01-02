Sophie Ellis-Bextor responds after Saltburn causes classic hit resurgence

‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor has responded to the resurgence in listens of her iconic hit after it was featured in the film Saltburn.

The 44-year-old released the tune back in 2001, but it has recently been given a boost on streaming services.

On Monday (1 January) it was confirmed that the track debuted on the Spotify global chart on New Year’s Eve after garnering 1.428 million streams.

“Wow.. thank you for all the Murder love. Happy new year! Xx” Sophie wrote on X on Monday. Fans showed their love for the singer and her recent success with one writing: “I love that you’re getting deserved attention and reverence again. Excellent stuff and delighted to see it.”

‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ was featured in Saltburn‘s closing moments which sees Oliver (Barry Keoghan) dancing around the Saltburn estate in the nude.

Promoting the film as it was released on Prime Video in December, Sophie said: “What a glorious thing to be part of the soundtrack (and have the song used in such a unique and memorable way!).”

The singer recreated the scene (clothed) recently.

Speaking to Attitude about Saltburn, director Emerald Fennell said it was “undeniably” about queer desire.

“It’s a film about power and sex which is a love story,” Fennell also said. She then went on to say: “Another film, The Remains Of The Day, is a good example, in the genre of a love story that never happened.”

Saltburn is available to stream on Prime Video now.