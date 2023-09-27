Rylan Clark ‘devastated’ not to be invited back for Big Brother reboot

TV favourite Rylan Clark has admitted he was “devastated” to learn he wouldn’t be part of the upcoming Big Brother reboot, which lands on ITV next month.

Rylan, 34, first landed in our living rooms with a memorable stint on the X Factor back in 2012.

But it was as a housemate on the 2013 series of Celebrity Big Brother where he really made his mark, going on to win the show.

The Radio 2 DJ went on to host Big Brother’s Bit on the Side until 2018, when the series came to an end on Channel 5.

“In my eyes it was and still is the best reality show out there” – Rylan Clark

It’s soon set to return for a brand-new era on ITV, with AJ Odudu and Will Best as hosts, and Marcus Bentley back as the show’s narrator.

However, Rylan, who has been very vocal on wanting the show to return in recent years, has shared his thoughts on not being asked to return as part of the presenting team.

AJ Odudu and Will Best will present Big Brother (Image: ITV)

Appearing on Tuesday’s (26 September) episode of Loose Women, he reminded fans that the show was “my favourite thing in the world to do”.

Programme anchor Ruth Langsford pointed out: “A new series on ITV very soon, but sadly not with you on it!”

Rylan explained: “Yeah! So obviously, Big Brother was a massive part of my life, it was my favourite thing in the world to do.

“I mean for the past five years that it has been off [air], I have been very vocal in saying it should come back, in my eyes it was and still is the best reality show out there.

“The real reality show and at that point I didn’t know what was going on with Big Brother and I said very much that I am a part of it.

“I suppose naively and stupidly to a point, I just thought I had been there for six nearly seven years, you have been to my house I have a Diary Room built into my house, I love the show so much.”

“I was quite upset about and I was devastated”

He explained he “presumed” he would be asked back, despite knowing former co-host Emma Willis would not be.

“And I wasn’t and it didn’t transpire to be,” he continued. “And I could be one of those people now that sits there and goes ‘No, it is what I wanted’.

“It wasn’t what I wanted. I would have gone back to Big Brother in a heartbeat, and it was quite difficult because I didn’t find out until nearly when everyone else found out.”

Rylan concluded: “I was quite upset about and I was devastated.”

Each instalment will be followed by Big Brother: Late & Live, which the pair will host each night from the famous Big Brother house in front of a live audience.

Fans will only be able to watch exit interviews with those evicted on Big Brother: Late & Live, which will also feature contributions from celeb fans and more.

Big Brother returns on Sunday, October 8 from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.