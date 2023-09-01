Rylan Clark offers update on mum Linda as she undergoes surgery after ‘bad fall’ 

TV favourite Rylan Clark has confirmed he will be taking a break from his popular BBC Radio 2 show after his mum Linda had a ‘bad fall’ on holiday.

Taking to Instagram on Friday (1 September), Rylan shared an emotional statement explaining the situation.

“So unfortunately I took my mum away on her first holiday in a good few years and sadly she’s had quite a bad fall, resulting in her having to have surgery out here,” he shared.

“She’s not in the best health with her other conditions and this has made it more complicated.”

He was unable to confirm how long he would be away from his show, and told followers his Radio 2 co-star Scott Mills would cover him in the meantime.

Rylan continued: “My priority at the moment is my mum. Cheers Scott for covering me at Radio 2 and Thanks to the people out here that have sent their well wishes.

“Praying for a successful surgery and a quick recovery. Will update you on mummy. Linda as and when I can x.”

He offered a positive update later on in the day, commenting: “Surgery has gone well. Will keep yas updated x.”

Famous pals offered up their support in the replies, with Stacey Solomon writing: “Aw hope Linda’s ok! If you need anything you know where I am!”

“Praying for a speedy recovery,” penned Fleur East, with Strictly’s Johannes Radebe adding: “Sending love darling xx.”

Rylan been open about his mum’s health issues in recent years, which includes Crohn’s disease, a lifelong condition where parts of the digestive system become inflamed.

Chatting on Loose Women back in 2019, Rylan said: “My mum has suffered all my life from severe Crohn’s disease and I don’t think Crohn’s gets spoken about enough.

“I nearly lost my mum last year, again, for the third time.”