Ryan Gosling drops Ken The EP, just in time for a camp Barbie Christmas

Ryan Gosling has teamed up with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt to release a festive-themed album titled Ken The EP, proving the Barbie movie still has some steam in it yet.

The three-track record features new renditions of their Grammy-nominated song ‘I’m Just Ken’ from Barbie The Album.

The lead track, ‘I’m Just Ken (Merry Kristmas Barbie)’ sets the festive mood with sleigh bells and cheerful production. An official performance video has also been released showing behind-the-scenes footage of Gosling, Ronson and Wyatt recording the track.

Additionally, the EP includes an acoustic take on ‘I’m Just Ken’, along with an upbeat remix by Purple Disco Machine.

Ken The EP out now

‘I’m Just Ken’ has seen massive success since its initial release as part of the star-studded Barbie film soundtrack, racking up over 100 million streams globally. The song marked Gosling’s first ever entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Barbie The Album, featuring additional tracks from Dua Lipa, Doja Cat and more, made history by earning the most Grammy nominations across all categories for its various songs and artists.

The festively camp Ken The EP arrives just in time for Christmas, allowing fans to get in the spirit with Gosling and co.

Ken The EP is now available across all major streaming platforms.