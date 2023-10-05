Russell T Davies and Heartstopper’s Euros Lyn to join Iris Prize talks

With just a week to go until the Iris Prize LGBTQ film Festival returns, preparations are well underway. And organisers have just announced the sessions that will form the Iris Talks strand of the festival, which this year will include Russell T Davies and Heartstopper director Euros Lyn.

The Cardiff-based festival will run from 10-15 October in the Welsh capital.

The four talks taking place over the six-day festival are:

Queer Joy with Heartstopper director Euros Lyn – Wednesday 11 October, 10.30am

The Welsh director behind Netflix’s Heartstopper will discuss the series and its impact, along with his incredible television career from Doctor Who, to Sherlock and Happy Valley.

Gay Aliens and Queer Folk Thursday 12 October, 10.30am

Author Emily Garside will discuss her new book Gay Aliens and Queer Folk, diving deep into the work of the trailblazing writer who has created new space for LGBTQ+ stories and what their impact has been.

The Queer Archive – in or out! – Friday 13 October, 10.30am

Hosted by Paul ‘Stumpy Davies, the first Mr Gay Wales with a physical disability, this session looks at four queer classic films along with a panel of guests decide which one to save for future generations.

Russell T Davies in Conversation – Saturday 14 October 2023, 10.30am

Ahead of his much-anticipated return to Doctor Who, Welsh screenwriting trailblazer Russell T Davies will discuss his groundbreaking projects and career.

All talks will take place at Iris HQ, Vue Cinema, Wood Street, Cardiff.

We've got 4 BIG talks at Iris & Iris Industry is BACK with these too



Shorts➡️Features @thefawz

Breaking into Documentaries

Future of Trans Representation on Screen

Surviving&Thriving in Screen@gwylwalgoch Unifying the Game

Masterclass @peterhoartv



ℹ️https://t.co/GjNRU4aFiQ pic.twitter.com/IY0dCtCW5Z — Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival (@irisprize) October 5, 2023

Industry-focused talks will also run throughout the festival as listed below:

Shorts to Features with Fawzia Mirza – Wednesday 11 October, 12.15pm

Breaking into Documentary Storytelling – Thursday 12 October, 2pm

The Future of Trans Representation on Screen – Thursday 12 October, 6pm

Surviving and Thriving in Screen – Friday 13 October, 12pm

Iris Prize/Y Wal Goch Unifying the Game panel debate – Friday 13 October, 5pm

Directing Masterclass with Peter Hoar – Friday 13 October, 2.30pm

Tickets are available here or in person from 10 – 15 October 2023 at the Festival Box Office at Vue Cardiff.

Full details about Iris Prize can be found www.irisprize.org.