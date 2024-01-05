Royal Mail celebrates Spice Girls 30th anniversary with special stamp collection

‘Stop’! Here’s something to ‘Spice Up Your Life’! Or, at the very least, your mail! Maybe even your stamp collection if you’re that way inclined!

To celebrate 30 years of the Spice Girls Royal Mail is releasing a special collection of 15 stamps and honestly, it’s ‘Too Much’. It’s also a first for Royal Mail, with the 90s girl-power band being the first female group to have a collection of stamps dedicated to them. ‘Viva Forever’.

The Beatles, Pink Floyd, The Rolling Stones, and Iron Maiden have all been celebrated in the past.

Mel B at the The BRIT Awards (Image: Provided) Posh Spice in New York (Image: Provided) Baby Spice at Wembley (Image: Provided) Ginger at the 1997 BRIT Awards (Image: Provided) Mel C at the 1998 BRIT Awards (Image: Provided) The Spice Girls at the 2012 Olympics (Image: Provided)

To mark the occasion the Spice Girls said: “We are so excited to be celebrated by Royal Mail, alongside some of the most iconic and influential music legends. When we formed the Spice Girls we couldn’t have dreamt that 30 years later we would be the first female group to be dedicated an entire stamp collection, that’s Girl Power!”

The band at the 1997 BRIT Awards (Image: Provided)

With more than 100 million global record sales across three decades and nine UK number-one singles, the girl group is one of the most successful British bands in music history.

The Spice Girls in Dublin (Image: Provided) Spice Girls in Istanbul (Image: Provided) The Spice Girls in San Jose in 2007 (Image: Provided)

Royal Mail has worked with Bravado of the Universal Music Group to carefully curate and select images that celebrate the incredible legacy of the group. 10 stamps form the main collection and show off each of the band during various performances including the BRIT Awards, the London 2012 Olympics, and at Wembley.

A further five stamps complete the collection and come as a miniature sheet. They feature individual images of the girls from the iconic Spice World photoshoot.

Baby Spice (Image: Provided) Ginger Spice (Image: Provided) Posh Spice (Image: Provided) Scary Spice (Image: Provided) Sporty Spice (Image: Provided) Spice Girls Miniature Sheet (Image: Provided)

The stamps, and a range of collectible products, are available to pre-order here from Friday 5 January. They can also be pre-ordered by telephone on 03457 641 641. A Presentation Pack including all 15 stamps in the set is priced at £19.65. The stamps go on general sale on 11 January. ‘Say You’ll Be There’ ready!