11 sublimely homoerotic photos by French photographer Romain Berger that explore hidden desire

The bold, colourful work of sex-positive and super-queer French photographer Romain Berger is heading to Brighton’s Ledward Centre this month. The Normandy-born artist touring exhibit ‘All You Need Is Love‘ – which depicts the highly stylised private lives of fictional subjects – will be available to view from Monday, May 15 until Wednesday, June 21.

Au nom du père (Image: Romain Berger) ‘Flov2’ (Image: Romain Berger) Fraternité (Image: Romain Berger) Ken (Image: Romain Berger) La fine fleur de la société patriarcal (Image: Romain Berger) Les vestiaires (Image: Romain Berger)

Berger says he is influenced by photographer David Lachapelle‘s staging and director Gregg Araki’s colour aestheticism for my colours, Berger’s work is an ode to life, love and freedom of expression.

“This work allows me to talk about our world, our deepest desires”

Explaining more about the collection, Berger told Attitude: “We all have hidden vices. What interests me is not the public image, but our secrets. What happens in private. A way of criticising the hypocrisy of the human race and the political correctness imposed by a patriarchal society. “

“Life has no rules, we are the only masters of our game.”

Berger furthermore added: “This work allows me to talk about our world, our deepest desires, to have fun, but also to give a representation of the LGBT community against a background of colourful, offbeat, tender and erotic settings, while playing with the clichés about homosexuals conveyed by a patriarchal society that is still too homophobic.”

For more information, visit www.romainberger-photography.com.