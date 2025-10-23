Fake video claiming Dancing with the Stars’s Robert Irwin refused LGBTQ+ pin is debunked by fact-checkers

A viral clip of Dancing with the Stars’s Robert Irwin refusing to wear an LGBTQ+ pin has been confirmed to be fake, reaffirming his LGBTQ+ ally status.

The social media post claimed that wildlife conservationist Irwin rejected the accessory at a supposed environmental gala in Sydney.

It claimed, “Robert Irwin sent ripples through the world last night when, just minutes before a highly publicised environmental gala in Sydney, he refused to wear a symbolic rainbow pin.

AAP FactCheck has confirmed that there was no ‘environmental gala’

“Irwin spoke out passionately, delivering a heartfelt but fiery statement against what he described as ‘forced symbolism’.”

AAP FactCheck has confirmed that there was no 'environmental gala' held in Sydney at the time the post claims, nor that Irwin could have been there, given he is in the US competing on the celebrity dancing competition.

The deepfake also said: “With calm conviction, he declared that authentic kindness and respect should never need a slogan or a badge – a stance that immediately divided fans and environmental supporters alike, igniting both outrage and admiration across the nation.”

It continued: “In a time when silence is rare and symbolism dominates, Irwin’s decision is being seen by some as an act of courageous independence, and by others as a disappointing rejection of inclusivity. Either way, the young conservationist – known for his compassion, empathy, and advocacy – has suddenly found himself at the centre of Australia’s cultural storm.”

The source has confirmed Robert Irwin never called the prospect of wearing an LGBTQ+ pin “forced symbolism”

The post is said to have originated from an engagement bait page that uses AI-generated content to make false claims about the Irwin family to drive clicks.

Another hoax alleged that Irwin said he would not participate in a Dancing with the Stars “pride night”, claiming he had said: “This show should focus on dance and performance, not politics or social movements.”

He previously declared himself to be an “ally of the LGBTQIA+ community” on his Instagram page to mark 2020’s International Coming Out Day.

He also spoke out earlier this year to DNA about his allyship, speaking warmly about his closest friends who happen to be gay: “One hundred per cent!” he said. “Luke, who was one of my best mates growing up, is gay… He and his husband Mitch only recently got married and they are two of my closest mates. They are like big brothers.”

Irwin continues the competition unfazed by the fake claims, as he receives his best score yet last weekend, 36/40, continuing to stay near the top of the leaderboard.