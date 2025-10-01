Robert Irwin sends fans into a frenzy as he rips off shirt during Dancing With The Stars performance

Robert Irwin sent fans into a frenzy as he ripped off his shirt during last night’s (30 September) Dancing With The Stars performance.

The 21-year-old conservationist, dancing with professional partner Witney Carson, 31, performed a salsa as part of the US show’s TikTok Night. Their routine was set to Tommy Richman’s viral 2024 hit ‘Million Dollar Baby’.

It opened with Carson perched on Irwin’s shoulders before the pair launched into a fast-paced sequence of hip rolls, lifts, and bodywork. Irwin tore off his shirt midway through to a roar of approval from the audience.

“You’re making me feel like a grandmother. Put your shirt back on” – Carrie Ann Inaba was lost for words

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba admitted she was momentarily lost for words. “Robert Irwin is all grown up, wow, you’re making me feel like a grandmother. Put your shirt back on. Great performance,” she said. Bruno Tonioli compared the Australian to Chris Hemsworth and called the shirt reveal “million-dollar”. Derek Hough was less impressed, branding the routine “rigid.” “You’re strong, assertive, a great performer – but I wasn’t fooled by them abs,” he said, earning boos from the crowd.

Irwin and Carson received 22 points for the routine, leaving them in third place on the leaderboard behind Jordan Chiles and Dylan Efron.

Online, the reaction was more generous. “I’m sorry to my husband for the way I reacted to this,” one fan wrote. Another added: “How do I explain the way Robert makes me feel to my wife.” A third viewer joked: “Pretty sure people 20 miles away heard me screaming when he took his shirt off.” One more confessed: “The screams I let out after watching this. Lawdd have mercy, Robert.” Many argued the judges scored the routine too harshly, with one comment reading: “No pun intended but he was ROBBED should have been 9s!!!!!”

Irwin later revealed that the shirt-rip was his own idea, telling Page Six he wanted to show a bolder side of himself. He admitted the performance sparked a flood of DMs from U.S. fans, joking: “Keep it coming.”

Breakout year for Robert Irwin

The moment continues what has been a breakout year for Irwin. His Bonds underwear campaign earlier in 2025, launched under the tagline Made for Down Under, generated millions and went viral worldwide.

Irwin follows in the footsteps of his sister Bindi, who won Season 21 of Dancing With The Stars back in 2015.

Dancing With The Stars Season 34 continues Tuesdays on ABC and Disney+.