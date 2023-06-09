Rhumba Club releases new single Perfect Queen about meeting his boyfriend

Rhumba Club has dropped new single ‘Perfect Queen’ – taken from his forthcoming sophomore album Love Apokalypto, set for release on 7 July.

The album – which has been described by Rhumba Club as “a kind of queer New Wave” – is produced by Grammy-nominated Mikko Gordon, who has also worked with the likes of The Smile, Gaz Coombes, and Arcade Fire.

On the track, the London-based, Jersey-born musician – also known as is also known as Tom Falle – describes meeting his partner.

“Think The Carrs but much gayer” – Rhumba Club

In a statement to press, Rhumba Club explained: “I once saw the most glamorous, femme man, sashay down platform 2 of Whitstable station, drenched in Old Celine.



“I now live with that Perfect Queen, and wrote a song about that encounter, re-appropriating early new wave sounds for a queer narrative. Think The Cars but much gayer…”

Love Apokalypto is the follow up to Rhumba Club’s 2021 debut Welcome To The Rhumba Club.

The Love Apokalypto tracklist:

1 ‘Video Game’

2 ‘Love Apokalypto’

3 ‘Tu es un Danseur’

4 ‘Perfect Queen’

5 ‘Midnight King’

6 ‘Beach Lizard’

7 ‘Moonlight’

8 ‘Electrify Me’

9 ‘Warriors’

10 ‘You Are A Sensation’