RHOBH’s Kyle Richards seemingly hints at her sexuality in season 15 trailer: ‘I could go Brad, I could go Angelina’

Kyle Richards looks set to address her personal life more openly in the fifteenth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, with the trailer seeing her appear to hint at her sexuality.

Richards has faced speculation about her sexuality since separating from her husband of 27 years, Mauricio Umansky. The couple, who share four daughters – Alexia, Portia, Sophia, and Farrah – split two years ago and have not finalised their divorce.

Since the separation, Richards has been linked to singer Morgan Wade, a connection she has teased with fans on-and-off. Richards also appeared in Wade’s music video for ‘Fall in Love with Me’ in which the pair kissed. Neither has publicly identified as LGBTQ+ before.

Kyle Richards talks dating and relationships in the RHOBH season 15 trailer

The newly-released season 15 trailer shows Richards having candid conversations about dating and relationships. Bozoma Saint John tells her, “I’m a girls’ girl, but in order to be friends, I want to know the information so that I can also be helpful.”

Richards responds, “Well, why don’t you ask what you really want to ask?” and adds, “I could go Brad; I could go Angelina.” She later tells Saint John, who seems to be advising her on potential partners, that she wants “someone who likes sex!” In the trailer, Saint John is also shown in front of a whiteboard listing traits such as “funny, intelligent, shared values, and sexy” and “smart and gentleman”.

Erika Jayne encourages Richards as well, saying, “You need to get out there and do whatever makes you happy.”

Richards has previously been cautious about discussing her relationship with Morgan Wade

Bravo’s official statement accompanying the trailer said the new season would see Richards “moving forward, leaving behind the rumors and speculation surrounding her personal life over the past few years”.

Richards has previously been cautious about discussing her relationship with Wade. During the season 14 reunion, she described her sexuality as something she had been “questioning”, marking the first time she directly addressed the speculation surrounding her and Wade.

Andy Cohen challenged Richards on staying private despite Wade’s appearances on the show, commenting on the music video: Richards and Wade had “contributed so mightily to a conversation that was already a runaway train, and that was totally in her hands.” He added, “I have to say. It’s like, at some point, you can’t have your cake and eat it too.”

In the season 15 reunion show, executive producer Cohen said, “With singing and performing comes speculation about your life. You know, you put music videos out there. She’s also experienced, I would think, greater publicity and greater attraction and interest as a result of this.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns to Hayu on 4 December.