Andy Cohen criticises Kyle Richards for keeping friendship with Morgan Wade off camera

Andy Cohen, empressario of the Real Housewives franchise, has taken Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards to task over her off-screen friendship with country singer Morgan Wade.

On the upcoming reunion show for RHOBH, Cohen can be heard in conversation with Richards who explains that her previous choices to make public her close friendship with Wade caused her to feel “guilty” over the attention it brought the singer. She also states it caused her “anxiety, and she doesn’t want to be a part of that,” as per People.

Richards’ friendship with Wade has caused speculation in the media that the pair are romantically involved, speculation which increased after the reality TV personality starred in one of Wade’s music videos in which they share a passionate kiss.

“Putting out a music video that is like the two of you as lovers”

Referencing this, Cohen points out that Wade “has music out and performs publicly,” thus bringing attention to herself. Richards retorts that the sort of attention one receives as part of the Bravo universe is “a very different vibe.”

“With singing and performing comes speculation about your life,” Cohen notes. “You know, you put music videos out there. She’s also experienced, I would think, greater publicity and greater attraction and interest as a result of this.”

“I do just want to point out, putting out a music video that is like the two of you as lovers,” he goes on. “It contributed so mightily to a conversation that was already a runaway train, and that was totally in her hands, I have to say.”

“It’s like, at some point, you can’t have your cake and eat it too,” he adds. “I mean, sorry.”

Richards has previously commented on the spike of media scrutiny Wade faced in the aftermath of her friendship with the RHOBH star becoming public knowledge. “She’s an artist, you know? She just wants to make music and all of a sudden she was thrust into this like, world of gossip and tabloids and traveling and having paparazzi take pictures of her,” she explained during at 2024 Amazon Live. “She just doesn’t like any of that.”