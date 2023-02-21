Red, White, and Royal Blue stars hype fans up with Insta pics

It’s been a little too quiet on the Red, White, and Royal Blue front of late. That may be over now as the stars of the film have got fans excited that more is coming!

Taylor Zakhar Perez who is playing, Alex Claremont-Diaz, and Nicholas Galitzine, who plays Prince Henry in the gay rom-com, have appeared together in some friendly snaps on Instagram.

Sharing the images of the pair dressed casually Perez captioned them: “You stay classy, London.” on Tuesday (21 February)

Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine are set to star in the gay rom-com Red, White, and Royal Blue (Image: Instagram/@taylorzakharperez)

Fans of Red, White, and Royal Blue were immediately whipped up into a frenzy demanding: “just announce the film already.” Another fan wrote: “It’s about time for a trailer”

Someone else added: “thank you sir… these are the crumbs of content we need.”

Galitzine also shared the images in his Insta story.

Fans are clearly eagerly anticipating more news of the gay rom-com from Amazon Prime.

Production on Red, White, and Royal Blue wrapped in August. Pretty much since there’s been radio silence.

“It’s worth the wait,” Perez wrote on Instagram at the time.

The film is based on Casey McQuiston’s bestselling 2019 novel set in the near-future. Alex (Perez) must befriend British Prince Henry (Galitzine) following a diplomatic debacle.

Uma Thurman will star as the first female US President as she gears up for reelection.

The film will also feature Polo Morín, who confirmed exclusively to Attitude, while covering the September/October issue, that he is playing a journalist who used to date Alex. Additionally, Morín revealed his character is an amalgamation of two characters from the book (Liam and Rafael),

Morín also noted that the cinematic adaptation of Red, White, and Royal Blue would not be as raunchy as some elements of the novel, saying: “it remains sexy, but it’s not as sexual, I don’t think.”