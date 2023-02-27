Pink Portraits Revisited celebrates LGBTQ Film and TV talent for LGBT History Month

The next generation of LGBTQ talent working in Film and TV is being celebrated with the series Pink Portraits Revisited.

Produced by the Iris Prize LGBTQ Film Festival, Cardiff University, Ffotogallery, and the University of South Wales, the series sees 10 people working behind the camera profiled by the Welsh photographer Dylan Lewis Thomas for LGBT History Month.

Cardiff University’s Vice Chancellor Colin Riordan launched the series at the Centre for Student Life at Cardiff University on Monday 13 February alongside Thomas and all 10 of those featured. Sue Sanders, the co-founder of LGBT History Month, was also in attendance.

Set Edmonds

The portraits will be available across Cardiff in a number of spaced throughout February and until 15 March as well as online.

Pink Portraits first existed in 2010 when 20 gay and lesbian professionals working in front and behind the lens were celebrated. These included Stephen Fry, Phyllida Lloyd, Mark Gatiss, Sir Ian McKellen, Berwyn Rowlands, and Sir Antony Sher.

Liam Ketcher

“I’m thrilled to be photographing such inspiring and skilled LGBTQ+ talent”

The ten people featured in the Revisited exhibition are producer Bradley Siwela, director Efa Blosse Mason, floor manager El Bergonzini, journalist Jess Hope Clayton, camera operator and journalist Liam Ketcher, photographer Margarida Maximo, actor/writer Mathew David, writer/ photographer Oojal Kour, screenwriter Rebs Fisher-Jackson and Iris festival administrator and producer Seth Edmonds.

Photographer Dylan Lewis Thomas said he’s “very grateful and excited” to have had this commission. He also said: “As a proud gay man, I’m thrilled to be photographing such inspiring and skilled LGBTQ+ talent.”

Bradley Siwela

Berwyn Rowlands, the Director of the Iris Prize added: “This is a fantastic way to celebrate LGBT+ History month. Working together we can celebrate new talent by commissioning and exhibiting the work of Dylan Lewis Thomas. Dylan was chosen from our open call Pink Portraits commission out of a large number is extremely high-quality entries.”

Mathew

The Iris Prize is the largest LGBTQ short film festival in the world. Supported by the Michael Bishop Foundation the £30,000 grand prize enables filmmakers to make a new LGBTQ film in Wales.

The 17th edition of the Festival is set to take place in Cardiff later in 2023.