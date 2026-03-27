Paul O’Grady’s iconic career to be honoured in free exhibition with rare artefacts

A major exhibition celebrating the life and career of Paul O’Grady is set to open in his hometown of Birkenhead later this year.

Titled The Paul O’Grady Story, the exhibition will launch at the Williamson Art Gallery on 4 December 2026 and run through to late 2027. Admission will be free, thanks to a £241,484 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund – a decision that was particularly important to O’Grady’s widower, Andre Portasio.

Curated by the team behind the acclaimed Holly Johnson exhibition in Liverpool, the show will offer an intimate and expansive look at one of Britain’s most beloved cultural figures – from his early days in Tranmere to his rise as Lily Savage and beyond.

What can visitors expect from The Paul O’Grady Story?

Visitors can expect a rich collection drawn from O’Grady’s personal archive, including original Lily Savage and pantomime costumes, rare footage, scripts, photography and oral histories documenting LGBTQ+ activism and working-class life.

The exhibition will also explore his private world through a display of personal objects, figurines and puppets that shaped his creative imagination.

Portasio said: “I will forever be in debt to Wirral Council, The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Switchflicker and all the supporters who have made it possible for me to bring the boy from Birkenhead back to his hometown. This exhibition showcases a variety of objects and costumes that mark his incredible career, life, and legacy. I am delighted the exhibition will be free for everyone in the UK and beyond to enjoy and celebrate his journey. It is my heartfelt wish that those who visit will feel the warmth of his spirit and remember the joy he brought to so many.”

“It is incredibly special to be welcoming Paul O’Grady home to Birkenhead in this way” – Paula Basnett of Wirral Council

Helen Featherstone, director for England, North at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “We’re thrilled to be supporting the exhibition celebrating the life and legacy of Paul O’Grady in his hometown of Birkenhead, thanks to money raised by National Lottery players. The exhibition and wider project from Switchflicker will shine a light on LGBTQ+ heritage and Paul O’Gradys’ remarkable role in bringing that to the fore during his varied career.”

The exhibition will extend beyond the gallery itself, with a year-long public programme including performances, talks, cabaret and community-led oral history sessions documenting the experiences of local LGBTQ+ people. Reading groups centred on O’Grady’s children’s books will also take place across Wirral libraries.

Paula Basnett of Wirral Council added: “It is incredibly special to be welcoming Paul O’Grady home to Birkenhead in this way. Paul never forgot where he came from, and neither have we. To host this exhibition is a proud moment for our borough and a tribute to a man whose humour, courage and compassion touched millions.”

The Paul O’Grady Story opens 4 December 2026 at the Williamson Art Gallery & Museum, Birkenhead. Admission is free.