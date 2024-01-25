Paul Mescal discusses All of Us Strangers’ oral sex scene with Andrew Scott

Paul Mescal has addressed what he’s called the “most illicit moment” of the gay drama All of Us Strangers.

In the film, Mescal stars as Harry a young queer man who encounters the main character, Adam (Andrew Scott), and the two form a relationship. Meanwhile, Adam struggles to reconcile his past with his present.

Speaking in a recent interview with Dazed ahead of the film’s UK theatrical release Mescal discussed the film’s intimate scenes. Commenting that he and Scott “have this innate thing called chemistry,” he was then told by the reporter that the eye contact between the two men was “so sexy.”

Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott in All of Us Strangers (Image: Searchlight Pictures)

Responding, Mescal said: “That’s the bit that scared me. When I saw it for the first time in the audience, I asked Andrew if he remembered me doing that. The most illicit moment is not actually the sex, but my eyes looking up to Andrew when I’m about to go down on him.”

“It’s just about listening, but just listening with your body, basically”

Andrew Scott also addressed the film’s sex scenes in an exclusive interview with Attitude recently. Sharing a glimpse at how those scenes were made, Scott told us that they weren’t over-rehearsed.

“We knew that those scenes, particularly the early ones, had to have a sort of frisson,” he said. Like Mescal Scott also commented on the pair’s chemistry, which he said was “a really interesting thing.”

Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott in All of Us Strangers (Image: Searchlight Pictures)

He continued: “You’re basically just listening to see what the other person is doing physically in the same way you would in a dialogue scene. And you can talk about that as much as you like, but until you’re actually there, it’s not alive in that way, so it’s just about listening, but just listening with your body, basically.”

All of Us Strangers is in UK cinemas from Friday 26 January