All of Us Strangers star Paul Mescal weighs in on straight actors playing gay roles

Paul Mescal has offered his take in on the debate around straight actors playing gay roles ahead of the release of his gay romance film All of Us Strangers.

The movie follows Adam, played by Andrew Scott, who strikes up a relationship with his mysterious neighbour, Harry, played by Paul.

While addressing the subject in a new interview with The Sunday Times, Paul commented on the history of straight actors leaning into offensive gay stereotypes when playing such roles.

“So many queer performances in cinema that have been offensive” – Paul Mescal

“It depends who’s in charge of telling the story,” the 27-year-old said.

Paul Mescal in his new film All of Us Strangers (Image: Film4)

“The issue is that there have been so many queer performances in cinema that have been offensive. But that’s because the filmmakers and the actors have been careless.

“I don’t think this film exists in that conversation whatsoever. And that’s it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Paul discussed the topic of toxic masculinity.

“Time and time again, men are told vulnerability is a weakness and not what society requires of them,” he said. “So it’s difficult to reach out for help.”

Paul’s other roles include BBC TV show Normal People and movie Aftersun. He will soon be seen in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator 2.

All of Us Strangers, directed by Weekend‘s Andrew Haigh, is released in UK cinemas on 26 January 2024.