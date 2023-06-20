Paris Lees’ memoir ‘What It Feels Like For A Girl’ to inspire new BBC drama

Paris Lees’ acclaimed memoir ‘What It Feels Like For A Girl’ will inspire an upcoming BBC drama to be released in 2024.

The author and journalist released her book back in 2021. It’s a novel memoir based on her life aged 13 to 18, beginning in 2000.

It features fictional character Byron which Paris used as a way of writing about her pre-transition self.

Now, the beloved book is being given its own eight-part series by the BBC.

“I’m just having so much fun bringing this universe to life in a visual medium” – Paris Lees

It’s been described as a “wild, anarchic Y2K spin on a coming of aged drama” in an announcement this morning.

Paris, who will also act as executive producer, said she is “excited, hysterical, thrown and overblown with bliss” ahead of the new project.

“Most of all I’m just having so much fun bringing this universe to life in a visual medium,” she continued. “It’s a primal scream – from the depths of a council estate – against a world that would prefer people who don’t fit the norm didn’t exist.

“But we do and we’re not going away, we’re not apologising and we’re not shutting up”.

“She has created a daringly distinctive world, richly drawn characters that viewers will fall in love with”

Paris went on to describe the “deeply personal” nature of the adaptation. She thanked The BBC and Hera Pictures for being “so supportive”.

She added: “The fact Chris Sweeney is directing, well, I feel like I’m top of the pops. I can’t wait for everyone to see what we’re cooking up.”

Paris Lees’ memoir was released in 2021 (Image: Supplied)

Chris Sweeney, whose work to date includes the likes of The Tourist and Back To Life, shared his excitement ahead of filming, which begins next year.

“What a team to be making this with. Paris is a unique talent. Hera Pictures are an extraordinary bunch, and the team at the BBC have been so supportive of what is a truly special story.

“I’m very excited about this show,” he commented.

Liza Marshall, executive producer for Hera Pictures added: “Paris is a truly exciting talent.

“She has created a daringly distinctive world, richly drawn characters that viewers will fall in love with, and a compelling story that will challenge perceptions.”

“With Paris, the BBC and Chris Sweeney, we have found the dream team of creative partners. We could not be more thrilled to be working with them to bring this ground-breaking series to life in a way that is just as funny, gobby, joyful, heart-breaking, and thought-provoking as her original memoir.”

We absolutely can’t wait for this one.