Paris is Burning’s Carmen Xtravaganza dies aged 62: ‘Your spirit will continue to inspire’

Ballroom icon and trans advocate Carmen Extravaganza has died at the age of 62.

House of Xtravaganza’s Instagram confirmed the sad news on Friday (4 August) in a poignant tribute.

It read: “Throughout the 1980s, Carmen reigned on the runways as one of the House of Xtravaganza’s ‘impossible beauties.’

“Her presence and talent left an indelible mark on the House Ballroom scene.”

The message went on: “Her contribution to the community and artistry will forever be remembered.”

“Rest in power, dear Carmen. You will be missed, but your spirit will continue to inspire”

“Her openness and bravery helped pave the way for others, leaving an enduring legacy of acceptance and love,” the House of Xtravaganza added.

She further rose to fame when she landed a Village Voice cover attached to their ‘Venus Envy: The Drag Balls of Harlem’ story.

Of course, she is best known by many for her appearance in the film Paris Is Burning, which followed New York City’s ballroom culture.

She featured in a scene discussing her transition with her house sister, Brooke Xtravaganza.

After the film’s release, she became a feature of the nightclub scene and established a Spanish chapter of the House of Xtravaganza.

From the late 1990s up until 2015, Xtravaganza served as the house mother. Xtravaganza was then inducted into the Ballroom Hall of Fame in 1999.

The statement went on to comment: “Today, we extend our deepest condolences to all who loved her.

“As we hold her memory close to our hearts, her famous quote, “… that voice is still there,” takes on new meaning, serving as a reminder that Carmen’s spirit will live on through the love and memories she left behind.

Carmen was born in Spain in 1961 and moved to New York in the late 1970s. She began medically transitioning when she was 16 and living in Washington, D.C.

In September last year, a GoFundMe was started by Minx Xtravaganza after she was diagnosed with lung cancer.

However, in July this year, Xtravaganza published a post on Facebook stating that chemotherapy had been unsuccessful. She wrote: “My message is my departure coming soon as I was noticed by my oncology [doctor].”

“The chemotherapy I was taking has not worked. My message is enjoy life. Love family, be forgiven, humble, and love god over all things. I want to thank you all for being part of my journey in life. Carmen Xtravaganza.”