Paris Hilton wants to collaborate with Lindsay Lohan after feud: ‘A remix with her would be so iconic’

Paris Hilton is many things: mother, DJ, IT girl, socialite, reality TV star and 00s pop culture icon. But now the 43-year-old has donned a cap she’s not worn since 2006. In 2024, Paris Hilton is a pop star again.

Hilton, of course, released her debut album, Paris, 18 years ago. The record spawned the legendary ‘Stars Are Blind’, along with the criminally underrated ‘Nothing In This World’.

While in the subsequent years Hilton has pursued other endeavours, she is now back disrupting the world of pop with a new album, Infinite Icon.

Working with Sia on the record, the album features collaborations with Megan Thee Stallion, Meghan Trainor, and Rina Sawayama.

Now there’s someone else that Hilton would like to work with.

In an interview with New York Magazine, The Simple Life star was asked about whether she’d ever collaborate with her former frenemy Lindsay Lohan and the answer is a resounding yes.

“I’m actually putting a remix album together right now,” Hilton said. “A remix with her would be so iconic. I love Lindsay. Her album was sick.”

Hilton went on to further praise Lohan’s music.

“I love ‘Rumours’, ” she said, in reference to Lohan’s 2004 banger. “That song is so good.”

“I just feel like we’re grown-ups now” – Paris Hilton

Lohan and Hilton have had a tempestuous relationship dating all the way back to 2006. However, in 2022, Hilton said that pair had reconciled.

“I just feel like we’re grown-ups now,” she said in an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. “We’re not in high school. I think it was just very immature and now everything is all good.”

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that Hilton would be partnering with another BFF, Nicole Richie, for a new reality show. The pair previously starred together in the beloved reality show The Simple Life. A release date for the new show is yet to be announced.