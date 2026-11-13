Paloma Faith announces seventh album IN FULL COLOUR! and 2027 UK tour

Paloma Faith has announced her seventh studio album, IN FULL COLOUR!, and confirmed an 18-date UK tour for October 2027.

Set for release on 5 March 2027 via RCA, the album will be preceded by new single ‘Gone’, which is out now.

The announcement comes two years after Faith released The Glorification of Sadness, a record centred on the breakdown of a relationship. Her next album takes a different direction, with the singer saying she wanted to make something more optimistic.

“In a world that can feel hopeless, this album is joy as protest. Humanity can win” – Paloma Faith on IN FULL COLOUR!

“This album is intentionally optimistic,” she said. “In a world that can feel hopeless, this album is joy as protest. Humanity can win.”

Faith has also confirmed that the album was made without AI or sampled sounds, with every note played on a real instrument. Even its artwork was created by hand, using scissors and glue.

Production was handled by Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman, known for his work with Victoria Monét, Hozier and The Weeknd, while Jaycen Joshua (Beyoncé, Rihanna, SZA) took care of mixing and mastering.

New single ‘Gone’ takes its influences from 1960s and 1970s soul, combining Motown sounds with Northern Soul.

The Paloma Show

Its accompanying visualiser also introduces The Paloma Show, an 11-part visual album made with creative director Theo Adams. Taking inspiration from British television in the 1970s and 1980s, the project features recreations of talk shows, game shows, psychic phone-ins and weather forecasts.

Faith plays several characters throughout the project. In the ‘Gone’ visualiser, she portrays a singer who leaves her own body but finds herself ignored by everyone around her.

Explaining the track’s meaning, she said: “‘Gone’ is about how isolating this job can be. You can be on a stage in full sequins and wonder if anyone can really see you, or even worse, if you can see yourself at all anymore.”

Where is Paloma Faith playing on her UK tour?

The accompanying tour begins in Derby on 1 October 2027, with dates across the UK including Bristol, Brighton, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Faith will also play two nights at Birmingham Symphony Hall and a show at London’s Royal Albert Hall on 13 October. The tour concludes in Manchester on 28 October.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on 20 November, with an artist presale opening at 10am on 18 November. IN FULL COLOUR! is available to pre-order now.