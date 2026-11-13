Netflix unveils trailer and key art for Jean-Michel Basquiat documentary

Netflix has unveiled the official trailer and key art for Jean-Michel Basquiat, a new documentary exploring the artist’s life and legacy.

Arriving on 11 December, the film promises to offer a fresh perspective on Basquiat, looking beyond his celebrated artistic achievements to uncover the man behind the work.

Through previously untold memories shared by his family, never-before-seen artworks and rare archival imagery, the documentary aims to reclaim parts of Basquiat’s story that have been lost or overlooked over the years.

Jean-Michel Basquiat recently won Best Editing in a Documentary Feature at the 2026 Tribeca Festival

Directed by Quinn Whitney Wilson and Viridiana Lieberman, Jean-Michel Basquiat recently won Best Editing in a Documentary Feature at the 2026 Tribeca Festival.

Image from Netflix’s Jean-Michel Basquiat (Image: Netflix) Image from Netflix’s Jean-Michel Basquiat (Image: Netflix) Image from Netflix’s Jean-Michel Basquiat (Image: Netflix)

Key art for Netflix’s Jean-Michel Basquiat (Image: Netflix)

The film is produced by Jordan Wynn, Andrew Fried, Harlin Lawal, Lana Barkin, Dane Lillegard, Ileen Sheppard Gallagher, Will Cohen, Quinn Whitney Wilson and David Laven.

Among its executive producers are Basquiat’s sister Lisane Basquiat, alongside Travis Kelce, Jeremy Allen and John Janick.

Who was Jean-Michel Basquiat?

Basquiat, who rose to prominence in New York’s art scene during the late 1970s and early 1980s, became one of the most influential artists of his generation. His distinctive neo-expressionist paintings explored themes including race, identity, power and social inequality.

Despite his enormous cultural impact, his life and work have often been viewed through the lens of his fame, with the new documentary seeking to offer a more personal account of the artist.

Jean-Michel Basquiat arrives on Netflix on 11 December.