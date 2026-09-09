Former OnlyFans star claims he was fired from acting job due to adult career

Former OnlyFans star Andrew Bonomolo has claimed he was fired from an acting job at Cape Fear Regional Theatre in Fayetteville, North Carolina, after his colleagues uncovered his adult film career.

Bonomolo recently made the move from New York City to his hometown of North Carolina after being cast in Bright Star, but alleged he was dismissed the day before rehearsals began.

After he was called in for a meeting shortly before his first call, he was allegedly fired. Bonomolo alleged the theatre did not officially give him a reason for his termination, but says he was informally told it was because of his adult film work.

“There’s an irony here I can’t ignore. Bright Star is about someone who is shunned and punished for being sexually active and making their own choices,” Bonomolo said in a statement sent to Out.

The hypocrisy around sex workers in theatre

Taking to social media, the former adult film star spoke out about the “staggering” “hypocrisy” around sex workers in theatre.

“Think about it. In the theatre, we award people who play strippers, sex workers, and hyper-sexualised icons. We applaud them and award them for the bravery it takes to bring these characters to the stage. But the second they find out that actors actually have a history in adult entertainment or sex work, suddenly, you’re a liability,” said Bonomolo.

He drew attention to Broadway Bares, a burlesque show in New York City where “literally hundreds of actors stripped down to their G strings for charity.”

Andrew Bonomolo claims the theatre world holds a double standard

Bonomolo said it’s “hailed as artistic and liberating”, drawing attention to the double standard of showing your body for charity rather than undertaking sex work to pay the bills.

“The truth is, we love the art of sex work when we can consume it safely. But we punish actual human beings that survive in that industry. This theatre company in North Carolina should be ashamed of the double standard they’re hiding behind.”

He claimed they pressured him to stay silent, calling it an “unfair situation”. He asked his following to continue uplifting those in the adult film industry.

Attitude has contacted the Cape Fear Regional Theatre for comment.