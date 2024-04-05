Omar Apollo teases upcoming album with new single ‘Spite’

Omar Apollo is someone we just can’t get enough of. After his Grammy-nominated debut album, Ivory, and the Live For Me EP, he’s back teasing a new era with his newest offering, ‘Spite.’

The single sees Apollo sing of frustrations towards a romantic partner. Early on he tells his partner “I’ve been thinking ’bout moving by you / It’s been nice having somewhere to fly to.” Then in the chorus, he sings: “Why you gotta ruin every night? / Fifty K, I spend it out of spite / Every time I see you on my phonе / Hate that I still need you in my life / Tulips dying slowly in the vasе / Passport’s getting dirty, need a case / You’re the only place I wanna go / I still wanna take you on a date.”

Elsewhere, Apollo signals his desire to see his partner after they’ve been on holiday “thirty days.” He also shares that he “Ain’t been picturing another person,” signalling his feelings for this partner.

“‘Spite’ is a song about a long-distance relationship,” said Apollo. “And wanting to show the other person that you’re okay without them even though you feel like you need them. It’s an angry song about not being able to have someone all to yourself.”

Accompanying the single drop on Friday (5 April) Apollo also released a music video. Shot in Mexico City, it sees the singer around the city, the vibrant colours on show perhaps pointing to the strength of feeling at play. Apollo dances in different locations while people mingle and several uniformed officers perform impressive tricks on one motorcycle.

Omar Apollo has released a new single, ‘Spite’ (Image: Provided)

The release of ‘Spite’ follows a social media post that had a simple caption: “LP2” teasing a sophomore album.

Celebrating his Live For Me EP last October, Apollo performed a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden in New York. As well as supporting SZA on her Arena tour, Apollo also performed at a sold-out gig at London’s Roundhouse in Camden in September (Spoiler alert – we loved it!)

Apollo released his debut album, Ivory, in 2022 which resulted in a Grammy nomination in 2023 for Best New Artist. We marked it as one of the best LGBTQ+ albums of 2022. He was also included in the 2023 Attitude 101 list. Apollo is also an ambassador for the skincare brand, Youth to the People. He is also the face of LOEWE’s menswear campaign.