Troye Sivan on dating in the digital age: ‘I’m off the apps – I’m depressed by them’

Troye Sivan has discussed dating in the digital age, admitting he’s “off” dating apps because he’s “depressed by them.”



Relatable as always.



The star, who recently dropped new single ‘Rush’, addressed the subject in a new interview with Capital Breakfast today (Thursday 27 July 2023).

“I got banned like 10 times or something” – Troye Sivan

The star told host Ronan Kemp: “I’m not on [Hinge] at the moment. It’s not because of any work stuff. I’m just like depressed by the apps – I’m not on them right now. I was on it as of like two months ago or something.”



The star furthermore revealed that he has previously banned on Hinge because people mistakenly thought he was impersonating himself and reported him.



“I got banned like 10 times or something,” Sivan explained. “This was really embarrassing. I went through my agent and asked them, ‘hey do you know anyone at Hinge that could un-ban my account for me or whatever’. And they did.”



He also said: “Now my account has this special thing on it where it can’t get banned for impersonation.”



The star previously opened up about his split from ex Jacob Bixenman, admitting the experience helped spark the carefree nature of his new music.



Sivan told GQ: “I had come from such a serious relationship and didn’t place much value on other forms of intimacy. Then, over time, I started to realise that I just love people, and I love community, and sex.”



He furthermore added: “I really, really love to party.”



Sivan’s new album Something To Give Each Other is due for release on 13 October.