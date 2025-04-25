Eurovision winner Nemo drops new single ‘Casanova’

Eurovision 2024 winner Nemo is back with a brand new single, just in time for the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest 2025 festivities.

The Swiss singer, who is set to perform at this year’s final on 17 May in Basel, has debuted new track ‘Casanova’ in which they address the experience of navigating love and expectations as a non-binary person.

Described as “a flirty, synth pop track, with a throbbing beat, electrifying hook and euphoric chorus,” ‘Casanova’ is the singer’s first single since last year’s ‘Eurostar’ which was the follow up to their Eurovision-winning song ‘The Code’.

“I write about things that matter to me,” Nemo commented. “Most of my drive comes from a desire to be understood and make concepts like gender identity, diversity and self-acceptance completely normal and natural.

“As a non-binary person who’s presented as more masculine for most of my life, I’ve often felt people‘s expectations of me to take the lead romantically—when I actually feel much more at home on the other side of that dynamic,” they went on. “Casanova, you know where to find me.”

The artist famously made history as the first non-binary person to win Eurovision, competing in a controversial year when many Eurovision fans had called for a boycott of the song contest due to Israel’s involvement.

Following their success, they were named Person of the Year at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar. Speaking exclusively to Attitude at the time, Nemo spoke about the experience of performing for school children at their post-Eurovision homecoming concert in Switzerland.

“I looked at them and thought, ‘These are the type of kids that probably would have bullied me in school back then,’” they said. “But now they’re here, and they’re embracing this! They might not be queer themselves, but they see someone who is queer as not bad or embarrassing. As a role model in another way, perhaps.

“We’re starting to create an atmosphere where people get to think about these things earlier on in their lives. And that’s really beautiful.”