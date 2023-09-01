Nelly Furtado, Justin Timberlake and Timbaland return for new track ‘Keep Going Up’ – listen here

Nelly Furtado and Justin Timberlake have teamed up for a new track, produced by Timbaland, and it’s giving 2000s realness.

The song, ‘Keep Going Up’, was released today (1 September) alongside a making-of video of the trio creating the track at Hollywood’s Conway studios.

Nelly, Justin, and Timbaland last joined forces for 2007’s global smash ‘Give It To Me’, with the sound of their latest track following in its predecessor’s footsteps.

It also marks Timbaland’s first solo single in over eight years. The legendary producer has worked with practically everyone in pop and R’n’B, including Beyoncé, Madonna, Cher and Mariah Carey.

The track opens with Nelly and Justin repeating the line “I keep going”, before Timbaland comes in with his signature spoken rap. Nelly then jumps in with a verse, bringing back those Y2K-era memories.

Return to form for Nelly Furtado

‘Keep Going Up’ is a return to classic form for Ms Furtado, known for her 2000s hits like ‘Maneater’ and ‘Promiscuous’. The Canadian singer’s last single was the EDM banger ‘Eat Your Man’, showing a new side to the star.

She recently told Emily Ratajkowski on her High Low podcast how the track came about.

“It started with Tim and JT. Tim texted me like, ‘Yo, I’ve got a track for you – it’s a dance vibe, for a trio,’ and I was like, ‘You mean with JT?’ And he was like, ‘Yes,'” she said, reported Bang Showbiz (via Yahoo! news).

“Him and JT have been working on music for like a year already, separately from me, so they just had an idea and they wanted me to woman the ship a little in my direction so they could feed off that.”

‘Keep Going Up’ by Timbaland, Nelly Furtado and Justin Timberlake is also available to listen to on music streaming services from today by clicking here.