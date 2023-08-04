Lauv talks sexuality journey as he drops new single: ‘I’m gay but I’m not gay but I’m gay’

Lauv has addressed his changing relationship with his sexuality in new TikTok and YouTube posts.



In a recent video on TikTok, the ‘I Like Me Better’ singer shared a video of himself with added text reading: “I’m gay but I’m not gay but I’m gay.”

The video has been viewed 300k times at the time of writing with many relating to the star’s reflection. Lauv captioned the post: “Something thats been on this ol’ mind of mine.”

The TikTok follows a deeply personal YouTube video Lauv posted last month in which he discussed his sexuality in more detail.

“I’m going through an interesting time, where for years, you may know I’ve struggled with OCD and anxiety really badly,” he told fans. “And one of the things I’ve obsessed about has been my sexuality.”

The star furthermore explained that in his 20s: “I’ve pushed it down a lot and I felt like this is anxiety and not actually a real thing. Like, I would feel feelings or, like, feel a connection or a vibe or desire or something, and would just shut it down. Obviously I’ve dated exclusively women in my life so far.

“Sorry this is [really] hard,” the American-born singer continued, evidently not ready to share further. “But I’m getting better every day,” he added.

“Used to judge myself but I don’t care” – Lauv

The song playing in Lauv’s TikTok is his latest single, ‘Love U Like That’, which was released in full today (Friday 4 August, 2023).

In the track, the 28-year-old addresses an all-consuming crush, singing: “I love you like that, body on my mind like all night long; 6 o’clock in the morning babe. Want you more than yesterday.”



Elsewhere in the lyrics, he states: “Used to judge myself but I don’t care.”



We’re glad to hear it!