Kim Wilde joins the line-up for Bristol Pride

Calling all the ‘Kids In America’ – Kim Wilde is set to take to the stage this summer for a special performance at Bristol Pride.

Wilde joins previously announced acts such as Cascada, Ultra Naté and Tom Rasmussen who will all perform on Pride Day, 12 July. And with another headline act still yet to be announced, it looks like it’s going to be another stellar year for the festival.

Drag Race favourite Brooke Lynn Hytes is also expected to headline the festival’s Cabaret stage.

“We are absolutely over the moon to announce Kim Wilde performing at this year’s festival. Kim is a true icon, shaping the British music scene and is the one of the most successful UK female artists,” said Daryn Carter MBE, Pride Director. “I can think of nobody more deserving to be our Afternoon Legend and It’s an honour to have her performing with us, I know this will be a very special performance as we present our biggest ever lineup for the festival.”

Wilde is best remembered for her indelible 80s hits ‘Kids In America’ and ‘You Keep Me Hangin On’. Since bursting onto the scene in 1981 she has sold over 30 million records. Earlier this year she released her 15th studio album Closer.

Speaking of her return to music to The Sunday Post last year, Wilde commented: ““I just thought the audience would want the 1980s version of Kim, the 21-year-old pouting away and strutting her stuff. I didn’t think they would want to see a middle-aged woman with a mortgage and kids and dogs. And there’s a little bit more of me than there was in the 1980s.

“I just didn’t think people were still listening to Kids In America. I didn’t realise how much people loved hearing all the old songs and now nearly 20 years later the whole 80s phenomena seems to get even stronger.”

Tickets to Bristol Pride are available to purchase here.