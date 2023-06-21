Greta Van Fleet’s Josh Kiszka publicly comes out: ‘It’s imperative that I speak my truth’

The lead vocalist of Greta Van Fleet, Josh Kiszka, has come out and advocates for LGBTQ+ rights in Tennessee.

The 27-year-old frontman of the Grammy-winning band shared he has been in a same-sex relationship for the past eight years.

The American rock band consists of Kiszka brothers: twins Josh and Jake, Sam and Danny Wagner.

On Instagram, Josh noted he felt compelled to speak after anti-LGBTQ+ laws were passed in his home state.

“Where I’ve settled a home in Tennessee, legislators are proposing bills that threaten the freedom of love.”

“It’s imperative that I speak my truth for not only myself, but in hopes to change hearts, minds, and laws in Tennessee and beyond.”

In Tennessee, the state governor signed an anti-drag law that explicitly bans drag shows in public spaces.

Lee signed into law a bill restricting “adult cabaret performances” which it defines as including “male or female impersonators.”

“The LGBTQ+ community is a cultural pillar, constantly championing positivity and acceptance”

Also, these performances are banned where they “could be viewed by a person who is not an adult.”

Josh continued: “The LGBTQ+ community is a cultural pillar, constantly championing positivity and acceptance through art, music, literature, film, and most importantly, legislation.

In the post, he also noted he’s out to those close. However, with these horrifying bills, he wanted to share his truth publicly.

“The greatest mortal gift of all is our capacity to love and as we travel through time, may our greater understanding of the matter around and within us teach us to love ever deeper.”