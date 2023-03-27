Girls Aloud celebrate 20th anniversary of ‘Sound Of The Underground’ with new music

Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh has confirmed the iconic band is set to release new music.

They’ll be dropping vaulted tracks to mark the 20th anniversary of their debut album Sound Of The Underground.

According to Kimberly, the new music will be alternative takes on the record that first came out in May 2003.

Girls Aloud are set to release unheard tracks in 2 months time 😍



Kimberley has confirmed this saying:

“So it still feels like something to celebrate, but in a kind of sort of discreet way, I guess.” pic.twitter.com/EnB1G5Bpvx — Girls Aloud Updates (@GA__Updates) March 26, 2023

Girls Aloud recently released a never-before-heard demo version of their debut single. All profits were donated to The Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal.

Their bandmate Sarah Harding passed in 2021 from breast cancer.

Kimberley alongside bandmates Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, and Nicola Roberts will be dropping alternative takes of much-loved songs very soon.

She told the MailOnline: “We’ve got some fun alternative versions of songs lying around and little re-releases just to kind of mark that because, you know, it’s a big deal.

“It still feels like something to celebrate”

“20 years is a long time and the love that we still feel for ‘Sound Of The Underground’ and some of the songs from the first album are still huge.”

“So it still feels like something to celebrate,” she added. “But in a kind of sort of discreet way, I guess.”

Kimberley ruled out Girls Aloud getting back together for new music or live performances.

“We’re not really doing anything together as a group for obvious reasons,” she confessed.

“I think there’s already been one re-release of ‘Sound Of The Underground’ with different girls singing different lyrics, which is quite fun.”