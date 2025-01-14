Fabric to host Frankie Knuckles tribute on what would have been DJ icon’s 70th birthday

Frankie Knuckles, remembered by many as the Godfather of house music, is to be celebrated with a special commemorative event in London’s Fabric nightclub on what would have been the legendary DJ’s 70th birthday.

Taking place in the daytime on 25 January, the event, entitled ‘For Frankie’, will include sets from a host of acts including The Shapeshifters, Eric Kupper, Wolf Music and Spencer Broughton. It is in aid of the Frankie Knuckles Foundation, a charity which was established in Knuckles’ name following his death in 2014 aged just 59.

Speaking about the event, friend and CEO of the Frankie Knuckles Foundation Frederick Dunson said: “I along with the members of FKF, we are thrilled and excited to celebrate this incredible occasion—honouring our beloved Frankie on his 70th heavenly birthday. This celebration stands as a true testament to his enduring legacy and the profound impact he has had on the world. We are continually amazed by the overwhelming outpouring of love and admiration he still receives.”

Knuckles is credited with pioneering the genre of house music over the course of his career. As a remixer, he was in high demand, working with the likes of Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Chaka Khan, Janet Jackson and Diana Ross. He counted former US President Barack Obama amongst his fans.

He lived his life as an out and proud black gay man, coming up at a time when attitudes were only beginning to change towards people like him. He is remembered on the event’s description as “a generational talent, LGBTQ+ ambassador and all round good human.”

The Frankie Knuckles Foundation focuses on supporting causes close to the DJ’s heart when he was alive, including music in schools, LGBTQ youth homelessness and AIDS research.

Advance tickets to the Fabric event are available to purchase now from Resident Advisor.