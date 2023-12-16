Eurovision 2024: Years & Years singer Olly Alexander chosen to represent UK

The UK has chosen Olly Alexander to represent the country at Eurovision 2024 next year in Sweden, with the exciting announcement made during the Strictly Come Dancing finale this evening (16 December).

Alexander is best known as the face of Years & Years, whose music has seen massive success across Europe. The 33-year-old has also made his mark as a prominent LGBTQ+ artist and advocate.

In 2021, Alexander performed his band’s smash hit cover of ‘It’s a Sin’ alongside Sir Elton John at the Brit Awards in a moving tribute to the LGBTQ+ community affected by Aids. He also earned huge critical acclaim for his lead role in Channel 4’s groundbreaking series of the same name, It’s a Sin, which chronicled the Aids crisis in 1980s London.

“It’s a dream come true”

When unveiling his Eurovision participation, an elated Alexander told host Claudia Winkleman: “I love Eurovision so much; it’s a dream come true,” adding, “I’m just so, so excited.”

“I’m determined to give it everything I’ve got and fly the flag for the UK in the gayest way possible,” the openly queer musician also said in a news release.

Alexander follows in the footsteps of other trailblazing LGBTQ+ acts who’ve dazzled at Eurovision, including Israel’s Dana International – the competition’s first transgender winner in 1998.

Sweden is hosting next year’s competition after Swedish singer Loreen won the 2023 event with her song ‘Tattoo.’ The Scandinavian star was also one of the winners at the 2023 Attitude Pride Awards, in association with Magnum, telling Attitude “I wouldn’t be sitting here if it wasn’t for the LGBTQ+ community.”

Alexander’s appointment represents a change of strategy from the UK, which has mostly chosen lesser-known artists in past years – perhaps demonstrating the increasing popularity and reach of Eurovision. The UK hasn’t seen a victory at Eurovision since 1997, when Katrina And The Waves took home the prize.

Eurovision 2024 will be held in Malmö, Sweden from 7 May, 2024.