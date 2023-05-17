Dannii Minogue to donate profits from new single I Kissed A Boy single to LGBTQIA+ helpline

Sound the klaxon! Dannii Minogue has announced new music and we couldn’t be more ready!

Her new single ‘We Could Be The One’ is the theme song to I Kissed A Boy.

The new BBC Three show is the UK’s first gay dating show. Dannii hosts I Kissed A Boy as the designated cupid.

🌈 My new single ‘We Could Be The One’, the theme song to ‘I Kissed A Boy’, is out June 2. All profits from the single will go to @switchboardlgbt. Pre-save the track now ➡️ https://t.co/CUur5yDk9n#lgbtq+ #safespace #listening #understanding pic.twitter.com/Uhg8nDvUns — Dannii Minogue (@DanniiMinogue) May 16, 2023

With the announcement of her new single, Dannii has also shared all the profits will go to Switchboard.

Switchboard is a national LGBTQ+ helpline open daily from 10am-10pm.

The new track is guaranteed to be a summer staple – it’s an addictive tune that you can’t help but dance to!

“Neon nights and we are dancing,” Dannii chants as the music swells to a euphoric chorus.

“Hold onto me under neon lights / take me by the hand into the night,” she then sings, pondering whether this new dance partner could be something more.

“Neon nights and we are dancing!”

The 51-year-old singer recently told Attitude in an exclusive interview that some of the best dating advice she’s received is from the gay community.

“Make sure you are treated like an absolute princess,” she recalled.

“You need to find that person who will put you on a pedestal and always treat you well,” Dannii then noted.

She also added: “That was the best advice!”

Dannii Minogue’s single ‘We Could Be The One’ is out 2 June.