Boy George says JK Rowling ‘hates men’, and defends Protect The Dolls t-shirt campaign

Culture Club singer Boy George has taken to social media to criticise JK Rowling and her supporters, suggesting the author “hates men”.

Earlier this week, the artist responded to a post on X which referred to the Harry Potter author’s recent war of words with actor Pedro Pascal who blasted Rowling for what he called “heinous loser behaviour” with regards to her recent contributions to anti-trans movements.

The post was written by a Pedro Pascal fan account and stated that he does not “hate women”, to which Boy George agreed, adding: “Stop this nonsense that if you don’t agree with @jk_rowling you hate women.

“She hates men,” he continued. “This is where this truth lies. She cannot differentiate between a ‘trans’ woman and a biological male. Which is weird with her imagination?”

Rowling later responded to the singer, saying: “I’m married to a man, George. I do not hate men. I simply live in reality where men – however they identify – commit 98% of sexual assaults, and 88% of victims are female. Trans-identified men are no less likely than other kinds of men to pose a risk to women or girls.”

Dennis Noel Kavanagh, director of the Gay Men’s Network, later waded in to defend Rowling, replying to Boy George saying: “Oh, come now George, be serious. This was not a matter of simple disagreement, he wrote ‘Awful disgusting S**T is exactly right. Heinous LOSER behavior’ on instagram. It was him who was vulgar and abusive, not her.”

The 80s icon retorted saying: “But it’s ok for young ‘trans’ kids to live in fear? Yeah, adults get to throw around mud but there are bigger consequences.”

Later, George responded to journalist Mary Morgan’s post criticising Pascal for wearing the popular ‘Protect The Dolls’ t-shirt, designed by Conner Ives with proceeds going to to the American charity Trans Lifeline. Morgan wrote: “Trans-identifying males call themselves ‘dolls’ because that’s all they believe women are. inanimate objects for display. he’s wearing this slogan at an official disney press event – still employed by disney, no repercussions.”

George replied directly to Morgan, saying: “That isn’t what this tee shirt means at all. Anyway, cotton, even 100% has no opinion!”