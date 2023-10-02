Beyoncé drops dazzling trailer for Renaissance World Tour concert film – and we can’t wait

Beyoncé has confirmed fans will get to experience the buzz of her Renaissance World Tour on the big screen after releasing a stunning trailer for her tour’s film.

The global star shared the very exciting news of a documentary-style concert epic with fans across social media on Sunday (2 October).

Text at the end of the trailer read, “A film by Beyoncé.”

“When I am performing, I am nothing but free,” she states over footage of rehearsals with eldest daughter, Blue Ivy.

Her other children Rumi and Sir also appear within the two minute-long clip, as we see Queen Bey get prepped for the huge world tour.

“The goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free and no one is judged.

Beyoncé’s three children all feature in the trailer (Image: Parkwood Entertainment/YouTube)

“Start over. Start fresh. Create the new. That’s what the Renaissance is about,” she adds, as we soon hear a glimmer of ‘Alien Superstar’ in the background.

The singer goes on: “At any point, they can close their eyes and be right back there and take it with them.”

The concert film will also show off Bey behind the scenes of the tour (Image: Parkwood Entertainment/YouTube)

Viewers then see an incredible montage of Bey strutting her stuff on stage, before it ends with her being asked about how she feels about the tour.

“I feel liberated, I have transitioned into a new animal,” she responds.

Fans were unsurprisingly very buzzing upon the announcement, with one simply stating: “I think we can agree that Beyoncé.”

“Being a Beyoncé fan is both really bloody stressful and incredible in equal measure. How are we all excited for this film but annoyed at the same time?😂🐝 Drop the UK details sis, @Beyonce,” another added.

“OH MY GOD! WE WILL ALL BE WATCHING,” someone else wrote.

A fan agreed: “Coming to break, shatter, and destroy all records. Oh we’re THERE!”

It comes after reports the world superstar is in the closing stages of bringing the film to movie theatre screens.

According to Variety, Beyoncé was at the final stages of talks with AMC Theatres to get the visual masterpiece in their cinemas in December 2023.

However, it’s currently not known when – or if – she plans on doing the same for UK fans, so you’ll have to watch this space.