Barbra Streisand announces collaboration with Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande

Gays of multiple generations have been found screaming and crying over the announcement of an upcoming Barbra Streisand collaboration.

The diva has enlisted the help of two other vocal virtuosos in the form of the legendary Mariah Carey and reigning pop princess Ariana Grande.

The three powerhouses have teamed up for a new song entitled ‘One Heart, One Voice’ which will appear on Streisand’s upcoming album of duets The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume Two.

The song will mark the first time either diva has recorded with Streisand. Carey and Grande have previously collaborated on a remix of Grande’s 2024 number one single ‘yes, and?’ and on a rerecording of Mariah’s Christmas single ‘Oh Santa!’, with the latter also featuring Jennifer Hudson.

The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume Two will also see Streisand link up with a host of other major artists including Sam Smith, Hozier, Bob Dylan, Tim McGraw, Seal, Josh Groban, Sting, Laufey, James Taylor and Paul McCartney.

“I’ve always loved singing duets with gifted artists. They inspire me in unique and different ways…and make our time in the studio a joy,” Streisand said.

“My new album, The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume Two, gave me the chance to work and play with some of my old friends, label mates, and new artists too. I admire all of them… and I hope that you’ll enjoy listening to our collaborations as much as I enjoyed recording with all of my wonderful partners.”

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Streisand had previously come close to recording a song as part of another all-star trio as details emerged of an abandoned collaboration between her, Madonna and Bette Midler in the 90s.

The trio were reportedly due to record a cover of ‘Anything You Can Do I Can Do Better’, from the Irving Berlin musical Annie Get Your Gun but the collaboration fell through as Madonna dropped out at the last minute.

The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume Two will be available everywhere on 27 June.