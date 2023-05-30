Adam Lambert talks touring with Queen: ‘I don’t think that’s the end’

Adam Lambert has spoken about his future with Queen, which may involve another tour.

Following the release of his glam-rock cover album High Drama, Adam has teased whether he will be going back on the road.

Speaking to Metro at the Cannes Film Festival, the 41-year-old singer was asked if he’d tour in the UK again with Queen.

It was such an honor getting to perform Who Wants To Live Forever for the @amfAR Gala Cannes last night. Thank you all so much for having me 🤍 #amfARCannes #CureAIDS



📸: @GettyImages pic.twitter.com/FPgrrZhYZf — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) May 26, 2023

“Not that I’m necessarily aware of, but I know that it’s not out of the question. I mean, we just kind of keep going, don’t we?” Adam answered.

“Last summer was such a treat, we had a blast,” he continued. “It was a really beautiful tour, and we were very excited to get back on the road in front of the fans.”

“And 10 sold-out shows at the O2 was a big milestone for me, personally. I’m so grateful for the journey that we’ve been on together.”

Original Queen members Sir Brian May, 75, and Roger Taylor, 73, joined Lambert for the first time in 2009 on American Idol. Adam was a contestant and they performed ‘We Are the Champions’ together.

“I think there’s probably more where that came from”

“I know when I first performed with them, I thought it was probably going to be a one-off and then one thing led to another and it just snowballed and it became this beautiful relationship that we’ve continued over the past 10 or so years.”

“And I don’t think that’s the end,” Adam said of his future in Queen. “I think there’s probably more where that came from.”

Adam has previously addressed the backlash he received after joining Queen.

Adam noted that the initial reaction to his joining Queen involved some hate. However, this “lit a fire” within him to “prove them wrong.”

“There’s always going to be haters,” Adam said. “That’s just how it goes and it’s fine. I get being protective of your memory of the band, I totally understand.”