Mubi cancels film festival after Turkish authorities ban LGBTQ+ film Queer

Streaming platform Mubi has cancelled its Istanbul film festival after Turkish authorities banned Luca Guadagnino’s LGBTQ+ film Queer.

Mubi Fest Istanbul, scheduled to run from 7–10 November 2024, was set to open with the adaptation of William S. Burroughs’ novel, starring Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey.

Hours before the event’s launch, the Kadıköy District Governorate banned the screening, citing “provocative content” and risks to “public order,” the streaming service said.

In response, Mubi announced the cancellation of the entire festival. It described the ban as a restriction on freedom of expression, adding, “Festivals are spaces to celebrate art and cultural diversity. This decision undermines the very essence of the festival.”

In a statement shared on its Turkish-language Instagram page, Mubi said the decision undermines the purpose of the festival, which was designed to celebrate cultural diversity and artistic integrity. It said it chose to cancel the festival as “the stance our audience expects from us”

Mubi’s Mubi Fest Istanbul cancellation statement in full We learned with sadness, just hours before the start of MUBI Fest Istanbul 2024 — which had been months in preparation, announced weeks ago, and sold out days ago — that the screening of Queer, featured in the festival programme and set to be the opening film, was banned by an order from the Kadıköy District Governorate of Istanbul. The decision states that the film was banned on the grounds of containing provocative content that could endanger public order, with the ban implemented for security reasons. We believe this ban is an intervention that restricts art and freedom of expression. Festivals are breathing spaces where art and cultural diversity are celebrated and where people come together. This ban removes not just a single film but also the entire festival from its meaning and purpose. For this reason, we regretfully announce that MUBI Fest Istanbul has been completely cancelled, as we want to take the stance our audience expects from us. We extend our heartfelt thanks to all the artists, viewers, and supporters who planned to attend the festival and who, we believe, are as saddened by this situation as we are. We will continue to stand firm in protecting freedom of expression and artistic integrity. Further information regarding ticket refunds will be shared later.

Queer follows William Lee (Daniel Craig), an American expat in 1950s Mexico, as he grapples with isolation and his feelings for Eugene Allerton (Drew Starkey). The film explores themes of desire, self-acceptance, and identity, blending Guadagnino’s signature sensuality with striking visuals.

Mubi acquired distribution rights for the film across several territories, including Turkey, the UK, Ireland, Canada, and Spain. Queer is set for a UK release on 13 December.

LGBTQ+ rights in Turkey

Turkey’s stance on LGBTQ+ rights has been increasingly restrictive in recent years. While homosexuality is legal, the country lacks comprehensive anti-discrimination laws protecting LGBTQ+ individuals.

Public events, such as Pride marches, have faced bans and police crackdowns. In June 2024, over 100 people defied a city-wide ban in Istanbul to celebrate Pride, resulting in at least 15 arrests.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s administration has also been criticised for increasing anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric, with officials labelling LGBTQ+ individuals as “deviants” and framing their existence as a threat to traditional family values.