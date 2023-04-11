MTV Movie and TV Awards snub The Last of Us’ queer romances

The MTV Movie and TV Awards nominations are out and there are some… interesting ones to say the least. The Last of Us has several nominations, but its queer romances were snubbed in one particular category.

During its nine-episode run, the post-apocalyptic series was applauded for portraying authentic LGBTQ stories and subverting the tired ‘Bury Your Gays’ trope.

The third episode focused on the story of Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett). Meanwhile, episode seven focused on main character Ellie (Bella Ramsey), and her relationship with Riley (Storm Reid).

Each storyline featured intimate moments between the respective couples, including heartstopping kisses.

And yet, neither partnership was what the MTV Awards put forward in the ‘Best Kiss’ category!

Instead, the rather gross and horrifying moment Anna Torv’s character, Tess, was kissed by an infected (Philip Prajoux) was recognised. It really beggars belief!

One person wrote online that “obviously” that’s the romantic moment from The Last of Us to be nominated.

Obviously this moment from The Last of Us is nominated for "Best Kiss" at the MTV Movie and TV Awards pic.twitter.com/RMTvQueQhH — Winter is Coming (@WiCnet) April 6, 2023

Someone else wrote: “be so f*****g for real yo”

the mtv movie & tv awards chose anna torv getting infected by a zombie as tlou's best "kiss" for the category instead of the only real kiss of the whole show between riley and ellie? be so fucking for real yo — you're on your own, rach (@kendrick_snowuh) April 5, 2023

Others couldn’t believe it either.

The Tess and Stalker kiss has been nominated for "Best Kiss" award at the MTV Movie & TV awards 🤣 Bring it home Anna Torv! pic.twitter.com/uMgQk4VkCW — TLOU Season 2 Waiting Room (@kazziegames) April 5, 2023

And it’s not as if The Last of Us was snubbed elsewhere. The show’s lead, Pedro Pascal was nominated for ‘Best Hero.’ Meanwhile, Bella Ramsey, who plays opposite Pascal as Ellie was nominated for ‘Breakthrough Performance.’

The Last of Us also got a nod in the ‘Best Show’ category as did The White Lotus – another HBO success.

Pascal and Ramsey were also nominated in the ‘Best Duo’ race.

Some of the other nominations also make us wonder what’s going on at MTV.

Camp robot nightmare M3gan was nominated for ‘Best Villain’ alongside the bear from Cocaine Bear.

Someone said both nominees were among “The Biggest Mysteries of the MTV Movie & TV Award Nominations.”

The Biggest Mysteries of the MTV Movie & TV Award Nominations Including Cocaine Bear versus M3GAN and how Cheetos got involved in the best-kiss category. https://t.co/Jb5gaBni3I — kristoferkawas (@kristoferkawas) April 5, 2023

Other LGBTQ nominations this year included Aubrey Plaza in ‘Best Performance’ for The White Lotus.

Harry Styles and David Dawson have earned a ‘Best Kiss’ nom for their steamy work in My Policeman.

House of Dragon‘s Emma D’Arcy (also of “Negroni Sbagliato” fame) has been recognised for their role in the Game of Thrones prequel.

Jennifer Coolidge has had two nominations – ‘Most Frightened Performance’ for The White Lotus. The ‘gay icon’ is also in the ‘Best Comedic Performance’ category for Shotgun Wedding.

The White Lotus‘ Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Granno are also up for ‘Best Duo’ alongside Pascal and Ramsey.

In the reality TV side of things, RuPaul’s Drag Race unsurprisingly has a nod in the ‘Best Competition’ pool.

RuPaul has a nom for ‘Best Host,” and is also up for ‘Best Reality On Screen Team’ with Michelle Visage.

Voting for the MTV Movie and TV Awards is open now. The winners will be announced on Sunday 7 May.