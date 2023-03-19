 Skip to main content

19 March 2023 11:45 AM

Mother’s Day: 50 Mothers of the LGBTQ community

Check out our list of Mother figures we love.

By Attitude Staff

Barbra Streisand, Naomi Campbell, and Gillian Anderson feature on our Mother's Day list
Barbra Streisand, Naomi Campbell, and Gillian Anderson feature on our Mother's Day list (Image: Universal Pictures, STX Entertainment, and Netflix)

Happy Mother’s Day!

To celebrate, we’ve compiled a list (in no particular order) of all the women we feel we can describe as ‘Mother’. Be they activist, actor, model or musician, we’re talking about those who have supported us, educated us, kept us entertained and so much more.

We wish them all a Happy Mother’s Day!

Naomi Cambell in I Feel Pretty is in our Mother's Day list
Naomi Cambell in I Feel Pretty (Image: STX Entertainment)

Judi Dench

Alison Hammond

Charli XCX

Lady Phyll

Rina Sawayama is is in our Mother's Day list
Rina Sawayama (Image: Attitude)

The Cock Destroyers

Emma Thompson

Miriam Margolyes

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Christine Baranski in The Good Wife is in our Mother's Day list
Christine Baranski in The Good Wife (Image: CBS)

Meryl Streep

Jane Fonda

Lily Tomlin

Debra Messing

Beyoncé is in our Mother's Day list
Beyoncé (Image: Beyoncé)

Angela Bassett

Jennifer Coolidge

Madonna

Britney

Barbra Streisand in Meet The Fockers is in our Mother's Day list
Barbra Streisand in Meet The Fockers (Image: Universal Pictures)

Lady Gaga

Jamie Lee Curtis 

Julie Andrews

Janet Jackson

Gillian Anderson
Gillian Anderson as Jean in Sex Education (Image: Netflix)

Renée Zellweger

Catherine Zeta-Jones 

Cher

Nicki Minaj

Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey in Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special (Image: Apple TV+)

Serena Williams

Tyra Banks

Rihanna 

Angelica Ross

Dominique Jackson
Dominique Jackson in Pose (Image: FX/BBC)

Céline Dion

Wendy Williams 

Laverne Cox

MJ Rodriguez

Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman in the AMC Theatres commercial (Image: AMC)

Anna Wintour

Cate Blanchett

Oprah Winfrey

Anne Hathaway 

Nigella Lawson
Nigella Lawson makes a deep fried chicken sandwich (Image: BBC)

Viola Davis

Annette Benning

Diane Keaton

Octavia Spencer

