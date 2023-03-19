Mother’s Day: 50 Mothers of the LGBTQ community
Check out our list of Mother figures we love.
Happy Mother’s Day!
To celebrate, we’ve compiled a list (in no particular order) of all the women we feel we can describe as ‘Mother’. Be they activist, actor, model or musician, we’re talking about those who have supported us, educated us, kept us entertained and so much more.
We wish them all a Happy Mother’s Day!
Naomi Campbell
Judi Dench
Alison Hammond
Charli XCX
Lady Phyll
The Cock Destroyers
Emma Thompson
Rina Sawayama
Miriam Margolyes
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Christine Baranski
Meryl Streep
Jane Fonda
Lily Tomlin
Debra Messing
Angela Bassett
Jennifer Coolidge
Madonna
Britney
Beyoncé
Barbra Streisand
Lady Gaga
Jamie Lee Curtis
Julie Andrews
Janet Jackson
Renée Zellweger
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Cher
Gillian Anderson
Nicki Minaj
Mariah Carey
Serena Williams
Tyra Banks
Rihanna
Angelica Ross
Céline Dion
Wendy Williams
Laverne Cox
MJ Rodriguez
Dominique Jackson
Anna Wintour
Cate Blanchett
Oprah Winfrey
Nicole Kidman
Anne Hathaway
Nigella Lawson
Viola Davis
Annette Benning
Diane Keaton
Octavia Spencer