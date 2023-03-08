International Women’s Day: 50 characters that the gays love

It’s International Women’s Day!

To celebrate, we’ve compiled a list of 50 characters from TV and film that we love and have given life to the gays over the years.

From the women who got us through our adolescence, to more recent icons, take a look through some of our favourites here (in no particular order)

Fleabag, Fleabag

Daphne, Scooby-Doo

Buffy, Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Rue, Euphoria

Ursula, The Little Mermaid

Elektra Evangelista, Pose

Catwoman (Michelle Pfieffer), Batman Returns

Chanel No. 1, Scream Queens

Valkyrie, Thor: Ragnarok

Elle Argent, Heartstopper

Daenerys Targaryen, Game of Thrones

Princess Leia, Star Wars

Elle Woods, Legally Blonde

M3gan, M3gan

Evelyn Quan Wang, Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Queen Ramonda, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Carol Aird, Carol

Moira Rose, Schitt’s Creeks

Laurie Strode, Halloween

Ripley, Alien

Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, WandaVision

Sophia Burset, Orange is the New Black

Michonne Hawthorne, The Walking Dead

Effie White, Dreamgirls

Arabella Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Joy Wang, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Deborah Vance, Hacks

Rosa Diaz, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Patrizia Reggiani, House of Gucci

Héloïse, Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Jules, Euphoria

Lana Winters, American Horror Story

Julianne Potter, My Best Friend’s Wedding

Sharon Charles, Obsessed

Erin, Fire Island

Dr. Ellie Sattler, Jurassic Park

Tess Scali, Burlesque

Edina ‘Eddie’ Monsoon, Ab Fab

Patricia ‘Patsy’ Stone, Ab Fab

Santana Lopez, Glee

Blanca Evangelista, Pose

Grace from Will & Grace

Storm, X-Men: the Animated Series

Karen Walker, Will and Grace

Wilhelmina Slater, Ugly Betty

Lucille Bluth, Arrested Development

Happy International Women’s Day!