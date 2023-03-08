International Women’s Day: 50 characters that the gays love
Happy International Women's Day!
It’s International Women’s Day!
To celebrate, we’ve compiled a list of 50 characters from TV and film that we love and have given life to the gays over the years.
From the women who got us through our adolescence, to more recent icons, take a look through some of our favourites here (in no particular order)
Miranda Priestly, The Devil Wears Prada
Fleabag, Fleabag
Daphne, Scooby-Doo
Buffy, Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Rue, Euphoria
Tanya McQuoid, The White Lotus
Ursula, The Little Mermaid
Elektra Evangelista, Pose
Catwoman (Michelle Pfieffer), Batman Returns
Chanel No. 1, Scream Queens
Valkyrie, Thor: Ragnarok
Elle Argent, Heartstopper
Daenerys Targaryen, Game of Thrones
Princess Leia, Star Wars
Elle Woods, Legally Blonde
Villainelle, Killing Eve
M3gan, M3gan
Evelyn Quan Wang, Everything, Everywhere, All at Once
Queen Ramonda, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Carol Aird, Carol
Edna Mode, The Incredibles
Moira Rose, Schitt’s Creeks
Laurie Strode, Halloween
Ripley, Alien
Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, WandaVision
Sophia Burset, Orange is the New Black
Michonne Hawthorne, The Walking Dead
Effie White, Dreamgirls
Arabella Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Joy Wang, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Deborah Vance, Hacks
Rosa Diaz, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Patrizia Reggiani, House of Gucci
Héloïse, Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Jules, Euphoria
Lana Winters, American Horror Story
Julianne Potter, My Best Friend’s Wedding
Sharon Charles, Obsessed
Erin, Fire Island
Dr. Ellie Sattler, Jurassic Park
Tess Scali, Burlesque
Edina ‘Eddie’ Monsoon, Ab Fab
Patricia ‘Patsy’ Stone, Ab Fab
Santana Lopez, Glee
Blanca Evangelista, Pose
Grace from Will & Grace
Storm, X-Men: the Animated Series
Karen Walker, Will and Grace
Wilhelmina Slater, Ugly Betty
Lucille Bluth, Arrested Development
Happy International Women’s Day!