Best celeb Halloween costumes of 2023 so far – including Christina Aguilera as Burlesque co-star Cher

The time has come once again for spooky season.

Of course, that means there’s no shortage of celebs getting on their best Halloween lewks.

So here’s a selection of some of our favourite Halloween outfits from some of our favourite famous faces in 2023.

Christina Aguilera has definitely won this year, paying homage to Burlesque co-star Cher.

The singer posted a series of snaps where she donned a curly black wig a-la Cher, as well a black leather bodysuit, chains and incredible bold make-up.

In the caption of an accompanying video, she wrote: “Tess & Ali 4EVER.”

Explaining her choice further, she wrote alongside another snap: “On my favorite day of the year it’s only right to turn back time and tribute the OG trailblazer @cher.”

“Cher’s message through her music and style has left a permanent mark on the world and to this day, I still can’t believe I had the opportunity to work with such a legend!!!!

She concluded: “No one could ever fill the shoes of the great & powerful Cher. The love and respect I have for you is endless.”

We LOVE this.

As well as Xtina, here’s a few other solid efforts below, including Paris Hilton channelling not one, but two, of the biggest pop girlies of all time.

Christian Aguilera as Cher

Paris Hilton as Britney

…And as Katy Perry

Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker as Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande

Tia Kofi – as (Big Wig) Yinrun from Big Brother

Jedward as Elphaba and Glinda from Wicked

Demi Lovato as Snow White